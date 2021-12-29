3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after head-on car crash in Carmichael

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the crash happened near Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Five people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

According to the fire district, the crash happened near Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road. They described it as a mass casualty incident.

Fire district officials said two people are in critical condition and the three others have major injuries. Three of those in the crash were children.

It is not clear what led to the car crash.