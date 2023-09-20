Multiple hurt after car crashes into pole in Antelope

The crash happened on Antelope and Antelope North roads just after 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Antelope Wednesday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The crash happened on Antelope and Antelope North roads just after 9 p.m. It's unclear what caused the crash. The victims needed to be extricated from the car.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.