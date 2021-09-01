CHP investigating crash on Jackson Road

CHP said there were no serious injuries.

SACRAMENTO, California — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two car, rollover collision on Jackson Road at Grant Line Road, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

CHP said there were no serious injuries. Traffic lines are currently open. The area was foggy at the time of the crash.

CHP said fog can drastically reduce visibility so drivers need to slow down and travel at a safe speed for the current weather conditions.

"Increase the distance between you and the vehicles which you are following. Be sure to activate your headlights, (low beams or fog lights) so everyone else on the road can see you as well," CHP said.



