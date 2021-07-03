CHP begins maximum enforcement period ahead of Fourth of July weekend

All the CHP's available officers will be on the road for the holiday weekend to watch out for distracted drivers, speeding or driving under the influence.

All the CHP's available officers will be on the road to watch out for distracted drivers, speeding or driving under the influence. They are also be looking out for signs of road rage as well.

At least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roadways during the Fourth of July in 2020. The CHP made 1,317 arrests for DUI of alcohol or other drugs.

Oregon State Police and the Washington State Patrol will also be monitoring I-5 during the holiday weekend.

One-fourth of traffic fatalities in 2018 was because of speeding, according to nationwide data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Almost half of speeding drivers in passenger cars did not use their seatbelts.

The CHP recommends people have enough time to get to their destination and avoid unsafe behavior like tailgating. They say remaining calm, being courteous reduces the risk of having an altercation with other drivers.