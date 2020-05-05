Florida driver backs up onto two parked cars in bank parking lot

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the driver was trying to reverse, but backed up over a curb and drove up onto two parked cars.

The sheriff's office still isn't sure how it all happened, but a Cadillac ended up perched on top of two parked cars at a Citrus County bank.

The sheriff's office said a man backed out of a Suntrust drive-thru, over a curb and onto County Road 486. He then cut the wheel and continued to reverse around the curve until he hopped the curb back into the bank parking lot on Forest Drive, deputies said.

Then, deputies said the driver reversed onto two parked cars in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office said it's still investigating the crash.

What other people are reading right now: