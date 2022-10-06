x
I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road reopens after crash in Citrus Heights

On Friday at around 11:04 a.m, the Citrus Heights Police Department said the I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road has reopened.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Update: June 10, 11:30 a.m.

On Friday at around 11:04 a.m, the Citrus Heights Police Department said the I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road has reopened after a crash in Citrus Heights.

Original Story:

The I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road is closed to westbound traffic in Citrus Heights due to a crash, Caltrans said on Friday.

