I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road reopens after crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Update: June 10, 11:30 a.m.
On Friday at around 11:04 a.m, the Citrus Heights Police Department said the I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road has reopened after a crash in Citrus Heights.
Original Story:
The I-80 on-ramp at Antelope Road is closed to westbound traffic in Citrus Heights due to a crash, Caltrans said on Friday.
