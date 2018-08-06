Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is celebrated each year in June.

This weekend, Pride events takeover Sacramento, with a parade on Sunday, June 10. Whether you plan to attend or just want to know how to get around the festivities, we've got your back.

Sunday 11 am:

The parade starts at 3rd and N Streets and will end at 10th and N Streets.

Best Way to get to Pride:

Expect heavy traffic in downtown on Sunday. If you're looking for the fastest options Light Rail, Amtrak and riding your bike will save you time.

Parking:

If you're driving to Pride, you can find parking options below or you can purchase parking tickets in advance at Sac Park.

300 Capitol Mall, 300 N St.

Wells Fargo Center, 400 Capitol Mall

Capitol Garage, 10th and L Streets

East End Garage, 17th and Capitol

Plaza East Garage, 6th and L Street

Leave at Home:

Sacramento Pride would like you to leave your pets at home because of the large crowds. Coolers are also a problem in large crowds so please leave your coolers at home too. Thankfully, you'll be able to enjoy a lot of food and beverage options on Sunday.

