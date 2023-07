Caltrans is telling drivers to be aware of heavy traffic back-ups in both directions over the causeway.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 are blocked due to a crash on the Yolo Causeway.

Few details surrounding the accident have been released, but Caltrans described it as a major solo vehicle crash. It happened about 3.6 miles east of Davis.

Caltrans is telling drivers to be aware of heavy traffic back-ups in both directions over the causeway.

