The #2, #3 and #4 lanes are blocked with no estimated time of reopening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on eastbound I-80 is blocking lanes in Yolo County, Thursday.

The crash happened near Enterprise Boulevard, according to Caltrans. The #2, #3 and #4 lanes are blocked with no estimated time of reopening.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Watch more on ABC10: District Attorney Thien Ho criticizes Sacramento's enforcement for homelessness