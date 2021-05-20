Car crash in El Dorado Hills leaves multiple people in hospital

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Multiple people are in the hospital after a car crash in El Dorado County, according to fire officials.
El Dorado County Fire said people should stay away from the area of El Dorado Hills Boulevard near Harvard. They did not give any information on what led to the car crash or the status of the patients.
