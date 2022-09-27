Highway worker killed, driver arrested for suspected DUI near Carnelian Bay

Highway 28 is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated, according to CHP.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A highway worker was killed in a crash Monday night on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay.

California Highway Patrol — Truckee responded to reports of a crash on highway 28 at Sahara Road around 10:45 p.m. A man from Tahoma was driving westbound on Highway 28 and entered a construction zone near the intersection of Sahara Road. There was one-way traffic and the driver hit a highway worker in the road who was directing traffic. The highway worker died at the scene.

The driver continued along the highway, hitting a dump truck and excavator at the construction site, CHP said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Nevada County Sheriff’s Station in Truckee.

The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.

CHP said there is no estimated time the road will be reopened.

