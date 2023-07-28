x
Crash sends 11 to hospital in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital after two cars crashed in Sacramento County Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened on Twin Cities Road near the northbound Interstate 5 onramp around 2:30 p.m. 

Three people were taken to the hospital with major injuries and the others had minor injuries. Officials confirmed everyone taken to the hospital was inside one of the two cars at the time of the crash. 

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

