Deadly 'multi-casualty' incident on I-5 near Woodland, fire officials say

It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash that is causing traffic on I-5.

WOODLAND, Calif. — There is a fatal "multi-casualty" incident on the southbound lanes of I-5, north of the 113 off-ramps near Woodland, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

It is not clear what the nature of the incident is or how many people were involved. The fire department is asking for people to avoid the area if possible.

AB10 reached out to the Woodland Fire Department for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

Caltrans said southbound I-5 has all lanes closed just north of East Main Street due to the crash.

