FOLSOM, Calif. — A crash has closed down an intersection in Folsom Friday night, leading to police advising drivers to avoid the area.

The Folsom Police Department says the area of Folsom-Auburn Road between Oak Avenue Parkway and Inwood Road is closed.

There is no estimated time of reopening and police are in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.