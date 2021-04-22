Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes for part of I-80 in Roseville

Caltrans officials did have an estimate of when lanes will re-open. They also didn't say what caused the crash.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — All eastbound lanes are blocked near I-80 at Douglas Boulevard following a crash, according to a tweet from CalTrans officials.

CalTrans officials did have an estimate of when lanes will re-open. They also didn't say what caused the crash, how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.

CalTrans cameras in the area show the massive backup caused by the closure. CalTrans says drivers should prepare and expect delays as crews work the scene.

