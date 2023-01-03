x
9 car collision on Walerga Road near Antelope

The crash happened near PFE Road right near the border of Sacramento and Placer counties.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A nine-car collision happened on northbound Walerga Road Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Auburn is warning drivers to be prepared for traffic and to drive slowly near emergency vehicles. It is unclear how the crash happened and there is no information on any potential injuries.

Several Northern California agencies are warning about icy roads and cautioning drivers to drive slowly.

