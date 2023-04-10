Man killed in Sutter County crash identified

Daljit Singh, 72, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to CHP.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man died in a crash Tuesday night in Sutter County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the area between Riego Road and Pacific Avenue near Pleasant Grove. CHP said a Nissan Rogue and a wide-load semi-tractor trailer were involved in the crash. It's unclear how the crash happened.

Daljit Singh, 72, was identified as the man who died in the crash. CHP is investigating.

