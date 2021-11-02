x
1 man killed in a car crash in Sacramento, police say

Sacramenot police said the crash happened near Berry Avenue and Power Inn Road that involved two cars just before 2 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a car crash in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department

Police said the crash happened near Berry Avenue and Power Inn Road that involved two cars just before 2 p.m. First responders pronounced one of those involved in the collision was dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Power Inn Road is closed between Elder Creek and Florin Roads. 

Police did not release information about what led to the crash. 

