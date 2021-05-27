Toddler injured in deadly 3-vehicle crash on Highway 132 in Stanislaus County

Both the driver of the Acura and the front passenger were ejected from the car following the second crash. A 3-year-old girl was found in the backseat.

TWIN RIVERS, Calif. — A Nevada man was killed, a woman seriously injured, and a toddler suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving two semis on Highway 132 near Twin Rivers, early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a 2017 Acura sedan was heading west on Highway 132, just east of Texas Road, around 6:30 a.m. when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes to pass traffic ahead of him. Two semis were heading eastbound at the same time – one following the other.

Investigators say the first semi attempted to avoid the Acura by swerving to the right. The Acura collided with the rear axle of the first semi and spun directly into the path of the second semi. Both the driver of the Acura and the front passenger were ejected from the car following the second crash. Investigators say neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

A 3-year-old girl in the car, who investigators say was not in a properly equipped safety seat, was found in the backseat.

First responders found the driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Las Vegas, lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified woman was found south of the roadway in a dirt field. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The toddler was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate injuries. Neither of the semi drivers were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Read more from ABC10