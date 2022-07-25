Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol -- Stockton, the crash happened on northbound Hwy. 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday around 1:30 a.m.
CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
According to CHP, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
