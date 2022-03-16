One-way traffic on Hwy 50 at Echo Summit after large boulder falls onto highway

California Highway Patrol asks travelers to have patience and plan for the delays.

ECHO LAKE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) is warning commuters about traffic delays as crews work to clear debris from a large boulder on Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

Wednesday morning at approximately 8:03 a.m., a large boulder came off Echo Summit onto Hwy. 50, blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes, CHP said.

There is now one way-traffic at Echo Summit as Caltrans has moved all the debris into the westbound lane. Caltrans is working on drilling out the boulder.

CHP asks travelers to have patience and plan for the delays. Drivers can check the Caltrans Quick Map for more information about delays and see where repair work is happening.

