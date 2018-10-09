Interstate 5 is open to traffic after it was closed Wednesday due to the Delta Fire north of Lakehead in Shasta County, the California Department of Transportation said Monday.

One lane of the freeway in each direction is open for 17 miles between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road, south of Dunsmuir, Caltrans said in a statement.

UPDATE: I-5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta is OPEN. Travel is reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately 17 miles. Motorists are asked to drive with caution, obey all traffic control operations and be patient. Lengthy delay. FLAMMABLE VEHICLES ARE NOT ALLOWED. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 10, 2018

Siskiyou and Shasta County Sheriffs' offices also announced that I-5 opened north of Redding at 8:30 a.m. with restrictions.

No potential flammable vehicles will be allowed. This include vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs and other loads deemed flammable when screened. Vehicles are being screened northbound at Fawndale Road and southbound at Mott Road near Dunsmuir. They’ll be redirected to alternate routes if necessary.

Traffic will be slow and alternate routes are still recommended, Caltrans warns.

Motorists traveling south on I-5 from Mount Shasta can take Highway 89 to take westbound Highway 299 to Highway 3 to Redding. Travel time is estimated to be three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds.

Southbound traffic can also take Highway 89 to westbound Highway 44 into Redding. The estimated travel time needed is about two hours at moderate speeds.

Motorists traveling north on I-5 from Redding can take Highway 299 east, turn on to northbound Highway 89 and go to Mount Shasta. This is estimated to take up to three hours with grid-lock traffic.

Those going north can also take Highway 299 east to northbound Highway 139 at Canby, to westbound Highway 161 to Dorris, to southbound US 97 to Weed, and then back onto northbound I-5. This should take up to five hours at free-flow traveling speeds.

Motorists should anticipate long lines of vehicles and long delays. Motorists should make sure their cars have plenty of fuel.

© 2018 KXTV