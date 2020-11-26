28-year-old driver dead after crashing into guard rail, ejected from car

CHP officials do not know what caused the man to drive into the center median where he crashed into the guard rail.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A 28-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his Toyota 4Runner when it crashed into a guard rail on Interstate 80, west of Pedrick Road, on Wednesday, CHP-Solano officials said.

CHP officials do not know why the man drove his car off the road and into the center median, where he crashed into the guard rail. The vehicle went across all of the eastbound lanes, onto the dirt shoulder, where it rolled over multiple times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officials did not release the name of the driver.

A small dog, the only other occupant in the car, was found at the scene without any injuries. The dog was released to Solano Animal services.

CHP officials are asking anyone who knows information about this case to call 1-800-835-5247.

