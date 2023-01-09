Driving somewhere for Labor Day weekend? Here's when you should leave

If you are driving to your destination this Labor Day, watch out for people broken down on the side of the road.

CALIFORNIA, USA — If you're traveling for Labor Day weekend, the best time to leave on Saturday is after 6 p.m. On Sunday there are minimal traffic impacts expected and on Monday the best time to travel is after 7 p.m.

AAA data shows people have a huge appetite for travel this year. This Labor Day, John Treanor with AAA says domestic flight and hotel bookings are up 4% and international travel is up 44%.

If you are driving to your destination this Labor Day, Treanor says to watch out for people broken down on the side of the road.

"We're expecting in California alone, well over 90,000 people calling us for roadside assistance. We're expecting about a 5% increase in what we saw last year, and that's the number we saw last year. We saw 90,000+ people calling for help," said Treanor.

This year, they're stressing the need for people to pay attention, slow down, and move over for stopped cars and tow trucks.

"We need people to slow down and move over for their safety and the people on the side of the road. We hear from tow truck drivers about close calls that happen with people. It’s not just safety it is the law to get over so you'll avoid a fine and maybe save a life," said Treanor.

He says gas prices this year are relatively on par with last year at this time, but that recent data shows people are not dissuaded from traveling as a result of high gas prices.

Best and worst travel times

