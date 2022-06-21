x
Man killed in crash on I-80 near West El Camino Avenue

California Highway Patrol says the crash is currently blocking the three middle lanes of eastbound I-80 just east of West El Camino Avenue.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crash involving five vehicles on eastbound I-80 near West El Camino Avenue left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, five vehicles were involved in a crash on I-80 near Natomas on Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old from Rocklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently blocking the three middle lanes of eastbound I-80 just east of West El Camino Avenue. However, CHP says the flow and fast lanes are open.

