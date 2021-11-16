Fatal crash on I-5 leaves multiple lanes closed, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fatal crash on Interstate 5 near Arena Boulevard has left multiple lanes closed, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
CHP said the crash happened along northbound I-5 south of Arena Boulevard. They said lanes one to three are closed, and that they do not have an estimate of when they will re-open.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, how many were injured or what led up to the collision.
The CHP is asking drivers to find an alternate route and to drive with caution.
