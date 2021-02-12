Toddler killed following crash along I-80 near Davis | Update

Amid heavy fog, a multi-car crash near Richards Boulevard on Thursday morning closed the freeway lanes as police investigate the cause.

DAVIS, Calif. — A toddler was killed Thursday morning following a crash along eastbound Interstate 80 near Davis.

Fog clouded the area when around 4 a.m. the accident happened near Richards Boulevard. Law enforcement continue to investigate the details of the crash, but know three vehicles were involved.

The identity of the toddler has not yet been released. Law enforcement say a man and woman in the same car with the toddler were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

One of the truck drivers was injured. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

All eastbound lanes near Richards Boulevard temporarily closed as police investigate the accident and cleared the roadway. As of 7 a.m., traffic was moving slowing through the area. By 8 a.m. the scene was clear.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10