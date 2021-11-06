Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Sacramento on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The CHP said they learned of a pedestrian lying in the road near Florin and French roads at about 3:07 a.m. Whoever hit and killed the man drove away before officers arrived, according to the CHP.
The CHP did not release the victim's identity or a description of the suspected vehicle.
The CHP asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-897-1300.
