Fix 5 Sacramento highway closures for I-5 scheduled for this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation announced that Fix 5 Sacramento construction will cause part of Interstate 5 to close starting Dec. 4 and lasting until Dec. 7.

Some lanes on the stretch of highway between 35th Ave. and Q Street on I-5 will close, set to begin on Friday at 8 p.m. with connecting roads closed at 9 p.m. This area is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Here is exactly what part of I-5 will be closed this weekend:

NB I-5 outside lanes (Lane 3 and 4) will be closed from south of 25th Ave. to north of Broadway.

SB I-5 outside lanes (Lane 3 and 4) will be closed from north of Sutterville Road to south of 35th Ave.

NB I-5 Ramp Closures:

NB I-5 off-ramp to Q Street

NB I-5 to EB U.S. 50 connector ramp

NB I-5 off-ramp to Sutterville Road

NB I-5 off-ramp to Broadway Blvd.

SB I-5 Ramp Closures:

SB I-5 to EB U.S. 50 connector ramp

SB I-5 off-ramp to Seamas Ave.

Seamas Ave. on-ramp to SB I-5

Caltrans reminded people in a press release that the area around construction will be loud, even during the weekdays as ongoing night construction continues throughout the work zones in December.

The transportation agency asks people to slow down to 55 MPH in the work zones for the safety of work crews. To avoid traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to use SR-99, SR-51 (Bus 80) and/or I-80 as an alternative.

Starting Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m. to Monday, December 7 at 5 a.m. the 13th #FixSac5 extended weekend closure is planned to take place. Loud noises will occur. Visit https://t.co/Rcba9yAvJU for details. pic.twitter.com/2Eqms2HbTN — FixSac5 (@FixSac5) December 2, 2020

