Full closure of Highway 99 to begin Wednesday evening

A full closure of parts of Highway 99 in Lodi is scheduled to begin Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. as crews work to raise Lockeford Street Overcrossing.

LODI, Calif. — Caltrans has scheduled a full closure of Highway 99 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., continuing through Thursday, Dec. 30 at 5 a.m.

The closure is on all lanes of northbound and southbound SR-99 between SR-12/Victor Road and Turner Road.

Caltrans said the closure of parts of Highway 99 is due to the raising of the Lockeford Street Overcrossing which will improve vertical clearance for high-profile vehicles.

Caltrans provided drivers with the following detour information:

Northbound detour: Exit 266/SR-12 Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, turn left on Cluff Avenue, turn left on Black Diamond Way, turn right on Beckman Road, continue north on Beckman Road until reaching the on-ramp to northbound SR-99.

Southbound detour: Exit 267A/Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound on-ramp.



This work is scheduled to occur at the times listed, but is subject to change as traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or other construction-related issues arise.

