Gas prices in Sacramento are down 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.

"Finally some moderation has hit tens of thousands of gas stations across the country, following the drop in oil prices in recent days," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.94/g, according to GasBuddy.

$3.62/g this week in Sacramento

Average gasoline prices on June 4 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.04/g in 2017

$2.72/g in 2016

$3.41/g in 2015

$4.01/g in 2014 *

$3.91/g in 2013

"We may have dodged a bullet in avoiding the $3 per gallon level for now, but not everything is rosy yet," DeHaan said. "While nearly forty states saw average prices drop in the last week, ten still saw small increases, so this is not an all-inclusive party by any means."

"Prices remain well above their year-ago level, costing the country $228 million more every day versus a year ago," DeHaan explained. "Moving forward, all eyes remain on OPEC and their coming meeting to see if they'll push oil prices higher, or if they'll allow a respite for the summer driving season."

