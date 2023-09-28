'If you don't need gasoline, wait to buy it' | California gas prices about to plummet, expert says

One expert expects wholesale gas prices to start dropping on the market as soon as Friday, with relief arriving in the next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Experts say relief is on the way for California gas prices.

Gas prices are now topping more than $6 per gallon for regular, but that might not be the case for much longer.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said he expects wholesale gas prices to start dropping on the market as soon as Friday, with relief arriving in the next week.

"CALIFORNIA: If you do not need gasoline, wait to buy it. Relief will likely come in the days ahead. This should also put downward pressure on #gasprices in WA and OR, as well as AZ and NV," De Haan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the change comes after the California Air Resources Board issued a waiver allowing for the change to winter-blend gasoline earlier than usual.

WEST COAST: With CARB now issuing a California-wide waiver allowing the transition to winter gasoline, I expect wholesale #gasprices to plummet on the market tomorrow, and relief could arrive next week. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) September 28, 2023

The potential relief would be a welcome sight for drivers in the Sacramento area, where the average prices went up 14 cents overnight.

"I got to fill up my tank and I really don't want to cause the gas prices are outrageous. It doesn't make any sense," said Carolyn Hairston.

Many drivers have gone out of their way to fill up at a Costco gas station, just to save a few cents with their membership.

Some drivers aid they can barely afford to fill up, even if its just to go to work.

"Even with the increases and minimum wage... it's being gobbled up here at the gas station. So the ultimate impact is one in which there is no contest, we're still having the same problem," said Gregory Douglas, another driver.

De Haan said issues at four refineries in southern California are at the root of the state's gas price woes. The refineries are either down for unexpected outages or maintenance.

"That's putting pressure on other markets, including Northern California because refineries in Northern California are now sending some of the gasoline that they're producing down to Southern California in light of the higher prices there," he said. "And so, that's starting to have an impact on supply in Northern California."

The waiver would allow for the stringent requirements that contribute to higher prices to be waived, making it easier for gas to be produced.

WATCH ALSO: