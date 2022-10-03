x
California Republican lawmakers call for gas tax suspension

California Republican lawmakers are calling for the immediate suspension of California's 51-cent per gallon gas tax.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In response to record-high gas prices, Legislative Republicans are calling for the immediate suspension of California's 51-cent per gallon gas tax.

Lawmakers are hosting a press conference at the Shell gas station on 29th Street in Sacramento prior to voting on the proposals to suspend the gas tax and backfill projects from the state's $45 billion surpluses.

The vote to suspend the gas tax will take place in the Senate and Assembly chambers later in the afternoon.

