California Republican lawmakers call for gas tax suspension

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In response to record-high gas prices, Legislative Republicans are calling for the immediate suspension of California's 51-cent per gallon gas tax.
Lawmakers are hosting a press conference at the Shell gas station on 29th Street in Sacramento prior to voting on the proposals to suspend the gas tax and backfill projects from the state's $45 billion surpluses.
The vote to suspend the gas tax will take place in the Senate and Assembly chambers later in the afternoon.
