Gas prices trending up in California with transition to summer blend

Gas prices are up from last month, here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas in Sacramento will cost you roughly 28 cents more than it did a month ago.

Chuck Willette drives long distances for work and he, like many, hopes for lower gas prices.

"I hope gas prices go down," said Willette. "I do a lot for my job, so it affects me. I travel a lot to different car chargers which I repair."

Patrick De Haan is the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. He says gas prices are inching up as parts of Southern California are transitioning from the winter blend of gasoline to the summer blend. This means there's less of both to go around.

De Haan also says Southern California had some refinery issues as well that have statewide impacts when it comes to gasoline production.

"Gas prices tend to go up in spring, tend to be high in summer, and then start falling in the fall. I don't know if we’ll see an organized significant downward trend barring any unpredictable events that could come up," said De Haan.

He says people can expect higher prices from now until fall, meaning gas likely won't fall below $4 until after summer.

"Unfortunately, now with California making the transition to summer gasoline, that's among the earliest states to do so. We’re going to be on this road to higher prices and we're going to see that continue through the summer. I don't expect any of those sub-$4 prices to come back until later this year in the fall," said De Haan.

The silver lining though is diesel prices should be falling in the next few weeks and months ahead.

De Haan says gas and diesel have different peak seasons. This means gas prices typically get higher in summer and diesel prices lower as demand declines toward the end of winter since diesel is also used as heating oil.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento City Council bracing for more potential comments on armored vehicle purchase at meeting