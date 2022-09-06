Towing companies pick up more cars running out of gas as fuel prices surge

You might say drivers are going the extra mile, waiting as long as they can to fill up in response to the rise in gas prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Towing companies in the Charlotte area say they're receiving more calls than ever from drivers who are out of fuel as gas prices soar to new highs nationwide.

For the first time in the United States, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $5, according to GasBuddy. Drivers aren't happy about it, and tow trucks are seeing more cars pulled over because they ran out of gas.

You might say drivers are going the extra mile, waiting as long as they can to fill up in response to the rise in gas prices. AAA Carolinas said gas prices have gone up 25 cents in one week.

Alonte Turner, who owns a towing company in Charlotte, said more people are having to stretch their legs in search of help because they tried stretching their tanks too far.

“There has been an influx of calls,” Turner said. “They’ve doubled in terms of calls I’ve received, and I don’t even advertise my business as being on the side of the road.”

Alexander Chaw said he's having to think ahead so he won't have to pinch pennies for gas and risk running out.

"Gas was usually $3 a gallon," he said. "There's a million ways to make money but you gotta come up with another way to make money and get it done."

While prices remain high, travel industry experts say there are ways to stretch your fuel economy without taking a chance of running out.

“I don’t see an end in gas prices coming down anytime soon,” AAA of the Carolinas' Tiffany Wright said. “If you have multiple errands combine them into one stop and eliminate excess weight from your car.”

If you are one of the drivers who think they can make it to the next pump, Turner said it doesn’t hurt to fill up while you can. He said you might be paying more down the road if you need a tow truck.