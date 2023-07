CHP says a truck fire spread into nearby grass east of Colfax.

GOLD RUN, Calif. — Parts of Interstate 80 are closed with traffic being diverted due to a grass fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

Westbound I-80 is closed at Rollins Lake and traffic is being diverted onto Rollins Lake Road.

CHP says a truck fire spread into nearby grass just east of Colfax.

Truck fire spreading into vegetation WB 80 east of Colfax. WB 80 closed at Rollins Lake exit, traffic diverted onto Rollins Lake Road. Traffic delays. Posted by CHP - Gold Run on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

