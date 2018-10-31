According to AAA, Children are four times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween, making Oct. 31 the deadliest night of the year.

Here are some safety tips from AAA to keep your kids safe this Halloween:

Parents & Trick-or-Treaters

• Parents should accompany young trick-or-treaters at least until the age of 12.

• Cross streets only at the corner. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block.

• Avoid face masks, which obstruct vision. Instead, use nontoxic face paint.

Motorists

• Slow down! A pedestrian is nearly twice as likely to be killed if they're hit by a car going 30 mph compared to if they're hit at 25 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Just five mph can be the difference between life and death.

• Watch for trick-or-treaters. Be aware that they may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross mid-block or between parked cars.

