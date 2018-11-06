According to GasBuddy, gas prices are down 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week in Sacramento.

"As we've been expecting for months, gas prices will likely decline in the month of June as summer gasoline inventories continue to build and refiners continue to crank out fuels like gasoline and diesel," explained Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas prices on June 11 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.98/g 2017

$2.74/g 2016

$3.33/g 2015

$4.01/g 2014

The national average has increased 4.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 58.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices continue to fade after peaking just ahead of Memorial Day, largely in part due to the previous discussion that OPEC may lift output, pushing oil prices back down to the mid-$60s," DeHaan said.

