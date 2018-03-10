UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The crash has been cleared from the roadway and traffic is back to normal, Caltrans said.

Original story

A big rig fire is blocking several lanes on Highway 50 at 48th Street in Sacramento, according to Caltrans.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday when a driver cut off the big rig, causing it to hit the dividing wall. The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after the crash, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Eastbound lanes 1-3 are blocked on Highway 50 by the big rig, officials said.

WB lanes are all open now on SAC 50 at 48th. EB 1-3 lanes still blocked by big rig. https://t.co/cwWUpIu1oF — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 3, 2018

Traffic Accident: US-50 East near Stockton Blvd has traffic backed up on 99 as well. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/X2TmwlOKW8 — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 3, 2018

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2018 KXTV