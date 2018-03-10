A big rig fire is blocking several lanes on Highway 50 at 48th Street in Sacramento, according to Caltrans.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday when a driver cut off the big rig, causing it to hit the dividing wall. The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after the crash, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Eastbound lanes 1-3 are blocked on Highway 50 by the big rig, officials said.
