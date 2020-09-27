Highway 50 Echo Summit to reopens for drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The construction for the Echo Summit bridge replacement is wrapped up, according to Caltrans officials. Officials said paving began on Saturday night, which was the last major work that needed to be done before reopening Highway 50.
Officials said both lanes will be open on Sunday. Caltrans will then perform one-way traffic control for several weeks.
Just after midnight, Caltrans posted a video on Twitter of the first car passing over the newly paved highway.
Caltrans officials said the highway had to be closed for bridge girder installation work. The construction site extended east from the Caltrans Echo Maintenance Station for about 1.2 miles.