Highway 70 closed due to mudslides in Butte and Plumas counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 70 is closed in Butte and Plumas counties due to mudslides blocking the roadway.
On Monday, a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of Highway 70 was closed indefinitely after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a wildfire burn scar.
Caltrans says there is currently no estimated time of reopening for Hwy. 70 as they work to assess the area and the damage.
