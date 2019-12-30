LIVE OAK, Calif. — Highway 99 is closed in both directions due to a deadly collision south of Live Oak, according to Caltrans.

A collision between big rig and a pickup caused the highway closure, Caltrans said. The pickup crossed over and hit the semi head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway is expected to be re-opened around 12:30 p.m., Caltrans officials.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Daily Blend: 3 of 12 suspects arrested in burglary at Stanislaus County marijuana farm

Watch #MorningBlend10 weekdays at 5-7 a.m. for everything you need to know to start your day.