1 northbound lane, all southbound lanes open on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County

One northbound lane and all southbound lanes are open on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County after flooding closed the roadway.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning after a slew of winter storms hit Northern California, according to Caltrans.

The northbound left lane on Highway 99 is open between Peltier Road and Turner Road. The right lane is still closed due to flooding and there is no estimated time it will reopen.

For two nights, both directions of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road were closed due to flooding. However, crews worked through the night and were able to reopen the southbound lanes around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Caltrans.

#UPDATE: SB lanes of SR-99, #SanJoaquinCounty are NOW OPEN. NB lanes remain closed from Turner Rd., Lodi to Peltier Rd., Acampo due to flooding. No ETO at this time. Motorists are reminded to #staySafe and use an alternate route. Get current road info. use #Quickmap. #CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/lf4ytL2oA8 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 18, 2023

Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area.

Officials say crews have been working 12-hour shifts to get the roadway back open and are pumping water from the highway along 5,000 feet of steel pipe into the Mokelumne River.

The flood water moved from the east side of Highway 99 over to the west Monday. It eventually flooded several lanes on northbound Highway 99 before reaching the median and southbound lanes.

