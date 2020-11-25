CHP: Parts of I-5 highway closed as police investigated shooting

The North Sacramento shooting happened Wednesday morning on I-5 northbound just north of I-80.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Parts of I-5 Highway is closed as law enforcement search for evidence in a freeway shooting, said California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred on I-5, just north of I-80. CHP said that at about 6:40 a.m., one victim's car was shot at while they were driving in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim was not injured and needed to get to work. This caused a delay in shutting down the freeway to begin the initial investigation, CHP said. All lanes are now open. No one else was injured, and the shots only managed to damage some property. No other information is available at this time as police continue their investigation.

