Downtown Sacramento I-5, Highway 50 closures continue this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More closures are scheduled for I-5 and Highway 50 construction near Downtown Sacramento.

Starting Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. areas of the highway will be under an extended weekend closure, says California Transportation Department.

The closures will affect multiple lanes, on/off ramps and I-5/U.S.50 connector ramps in the area roughly between J Street and Broadway in Downtown Sacramento.

Highway construction is part of the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project, aimed at rehabilitating pavement and constructing new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, among other repairs. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel during the time when the area is under construction. The speed limit has also been reduced to 55 mph through the construction zone.