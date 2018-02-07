When temperatures rise, your car could overheat.

So, what do you do if you find yourself on the side of the road because you didn't properly take care of your vehicle?

"It could be a stressful situation because people don't deal with that type of situation day-to-day and may not be prepared," Officer Rafael Cervantez, of the CHP, explained. If you're not sure what to do and have a car service that you can use, I would call them. I would recommend staying in your car with your seatbelt on while you're waiting."

So why do cars overheat?

Before heading out of town, AAA recommends drivers take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility for a thorough inspection and perform needed maintenance. -@AAAnews pic.twitter.com/8SYq24xgdh — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) June 29, 2018

According to AAA, overheating engines typically come from a lack of adequate lubrication. Engine fluids are essential to keeping a vehicle running smoothly. Most fluids not only lubricate, but also serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. When fluid levels are low, this cooling effect is reduced, and the possibility of overheating increases.

Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

"Drivers also need to know pulling off on the wrong side of the road can be dangerous," Cervantez said.

AAA expects to rescue more than 362,000 motorists across the country over Independence Day weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues. -@AAAnews pic.twitter.com/dOCx64iyIi — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) June 29, 2018

"Try to get off the freeway, if you can," Cervantez said. "It's ok to drive a short distance on a flat tire because you're not going to damage the car more than it already is."

But what happens if your vehicle is inoperable and you're stranded on the side of the road? According to the National Institute of Highway Safety, 19,000 people are injured while on the side of the road.

"A lot of people make the mistake of thinking that traffic can see them when they are parked on the side of the road, but that's not always the case," Cervantez said. "Stay in your car with your seatbelt on because that is the safest place to be."

According to AAA, if faced with a vehicle emergency like a blown tire, safely steer your car off the roadway as quickly as possible. Don't brake, let your car gradually slow down. As a rule, you want to avoid driving on your rim, but it's better to drive on the rim for a short distance to get to an immediate safe location than it is to pull over in an unsafe area. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and if you need to exit the vehicle, do so on the side away from traffic if possible.

