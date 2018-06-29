When it comes to using the Waze app and driving, what is the law?
"Hands-free” means exactly what it is - nothing in your hands while driving. You can use your swiping motion or the tapping motion to activate a call but that's all you can do," explained Guillermo Garcia from California Highway Patrol.
So how do you use the Waze app hands-free while driving?
For those of you that are worried Waze will take a lot of people through your neighborhood, we went straight to the source to get answers.
"If a street is public and intended for all citizens to use that will be taken into consideration by Waze," Mona Weng, Waze's Asia Pacific Business Development lead, said. "We also have a free ‘connected citizen program’ that can make a difference in your neighborhood. It empowers citizens to make changes that impact local congestion and better care for their community."