When it comes to using the Waze app and driving, what is the law?

"Hands-free” means exactly what it is - nothing in your hands while driving. You can use your swiping motion or the tapping motion to activate a call but that's all you can do," explained Guillermo Garcia from California Highway Patrol.

So how do you use the Waze app hands-free while driving?

Open your Waze app

Tap the magnifying glass

Tap your name

Scroll down the settings tab to sound and voice option.

Click talk to Waze

Swipe right to listen to Waze

For those of you that are worried Waze will take a lot of people through your neighborhood, we went straight to the source to get answers.

"If a street is public and intended for all citizens to use that will be taken into consideration by Waze," Mona Weng, Waze's Asia Pacific Business Development lead, said. "We also have a free ‘connected citizen program’ that can make a difference in your neighborhood. It empowers citizens to make changes that impact local congestion and better care for their community."

