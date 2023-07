Officials say a man drove off the road while trying to avoid a head-on crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOOD, Calif. — A crash on Highway 160 left a person dead Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on 160 south of Hood. Officials say a man drove off the road while trying to avoid a head-on crash. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence, according to officials.

No further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Person dead after being hit by car in Citrus Heights