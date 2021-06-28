Hwy 50 closure moved up to 11 p.m. instead of midnight tonight

Caltrans is closing all lanes of Hwy 50 eastbound from the I-5 interchange to the connector ramps at State Route 99 and Business 80.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is moving the full closure of eastbound Highway 50 from the Interstate 5 interchange to the connector ramps at State Route 99 and Business 80 in Sacramento to 11 p.m. tonight instead of midnight.

Caltrans said in a press release that closures will start at 8 p.m. Monday night while crews work to remove overhead signs over this section of Hwy 50 as part of the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project. They are working on adding new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in this area.

Work on the project will start at 8 p.m. and crews will start closing multiple lanes by 9 p.m. while the full closure will start at 11 p.m.

#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: Work Schedule Adjustment ~ Full highway closure on eastbound US-50 from the I-5 Interchange to the connector ramps @ SR-99 & Business 80 scheduled to begin 11 PM TONIGHT (6/28) (instead of midnight). See traffic alert for changes. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/NEuENy7FVv — Fix 50 (@Fix_50) June 29, 2021

The full lane closure is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, but three lanes will still be closed "to safely remove the crane from the work area," according to the press release. All lanes should open up by 5 a.m.

Caltrans said that the connector ramps from both north and southbound I-5 to Hwy 50 will also be closed from midnight until 4 a.m.

The same closures will also happen the rest of this week, with work scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but the full closures will start at midnight from Tuesday through Thursday.

Caltrans is asking people to plan ahead, look for alternate routes and avoid the work zone, but if people do have to travel near the area, the speed limit will be 55 m.p.h.